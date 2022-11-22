Lizzy Savetsky Is Exiting The New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York Season 14

The long-awaited Real Housewives of New York reboot may be over before it even begins!

That’s right, the new cast of RHONY season 14 — announced at BravoCon 2022 — is already collapsing. Lizzy Savetsky is officially exiting the rebooted series just as filming started to pick up.

Page Six reveals that multiple sources close to Lizzy have shared the social media influencer received a flood of anti-semitic messages once she was announced as a cast member. “As soon as she was announced, she was getting insane threats and anti-Semitism on social media,” someone familiar with the show said.

The New York Housewives cast is not the only Bravo show that has had to deal with hate speech, racism, and anti-Semitic comments. We’ve seen these conversations play out on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and the Real Housewives of Dallas. It’s unfortunate — but a very real reality of the world we live in.

Lizzy took to Instagram to confirm her departure from the show, adding that her family is her first priority.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” she said. “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. … I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Savetsky has been very vocal on social media about her religious and political views. She states that she’s a “proud Jew and Zionist.”

A Bravo spokesperson also commented, “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY.”

Since the initial announcement that RHONY was being split into two shows was made, fans were highly displeased. To lose familiar faces like Sonja Morgan and Romana Singer after more than 10 years on a beloved reality show is hard for viewers to accept. However, the untitled legacy series that’s rumored to be featuring Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja, Jill Zarin, and a few others is still set to be moving forward. Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to hop back on the “Ramona-coaster,” you’ll have to rewatch the first 13 seasons of RHONY as Ramona confirmed she’s done with the Real Housewives.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)