Katie Maloney Calls Raquel Leviss ‘Morally Corrupt’ After Mental Health Awareness Plea

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney called co-star Raquel Leviss “morally corrupt” in a recent Instagram post. The original cast member blasted Raquel for posting about Mental Health Awareness Month after the scandal she’s been involved in. Katie, who has had issues with Raquel throughout this season of Vanderpump Rules, prides herself on calling people out when they deserve it. Raquel, who has been in a mental health facility for weeks following the fallout from Scandoval, has tried to use her mental health as an excuse for her poor behavior throughout the last few months.

Amidst the drama of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale trailer, Raquel’s account was apparently hacked. Her team shared via Instagram story that the account had been swiftly recovered. It would be monitored by them for the next month while Raquel continues her treatment. When this story hit drama accounts, Katie left a comment on a post that was clearly coming for Raquel. After the drama between the two, it’s no surprise that Katie isn’t happy.

Early in the season, Katie and her now ex-husband Tom Schwartz agreed that they wouldn’t hook up with anyone in their large friend group in order to keep the peace. Very quickly, rumors about Schwartz and Raquel began flying around, leaving Katie angry. Though the two reassured her nothing was going on between them, they pair hooked up while in Mexico for Scheana’s wedding. The news got back to Katie, who has been angry ever since. The beef between the two has been tough to navigate for some of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Now that Raquel’s affair with Sandoval has come to light, people are seeing things more clearly.

Katie calls Raquel out for playing the victim

Katie saw Raquel’s team’s Instagram story post and quickly commented on it, saying, “Being so morally bankrupt to the point you cause this kind of chaos you better be equipped to deal with the backlash. And if your (sic) not…then get help you need but you can’t ask for sympathies in the process. Mental health may isn’t reserved for those who seek and destroy.” Her point comes across loud and clear. Raquel had her eyes open when she began seeing Sandoval behind her good friend Ariana Madix‘s back, and lied to her face on several occasions.

Raquel’s actions make it clear that she is trying to get out of sharing the blame with Sandoval. Katie’s comment may seem harsh, but her words aren’t wrong. Raquel has been victimizing herself throughout the fallout for Scandoval, but her actions have yet to be answered for.

