Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Hacked as She Stays at Mental Health Facility

The Scandoval train is chugging along and those who have grown weary have another few hours of misery to endure. For the rest of us, we are a little over two weeks out from the epic Vanderpump Rules reunion. It will be our Super Bowl.

While Tom Sandoval and his white nails have been active on social media and shirtless traveling, Rachel Raquel Leviss has been largely absent. She allegedly sought treatment at a mental health facility after the barrage of hate received when her escándalo ways were discovered.

Raquel has also been vacant from her usual platforms and now it appears her Instagram account has been hacked. Her “team” has taken over the Gram and will run it until she returns. Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

What the hack?

An insider said, “About a week ago, someone hacked her account and posted a Reel of Tom Sandoval dressed as her for Halloween. She has not seen her phone or a computer for four weeks.” If your password is TomSandovalsFutureWife1234, I can’t imagine it was too much of a struggle to guess. Also, what a polite hacker to only post a photo and not spam a bunch of crypto nonsense. Or release any sordid DMs. We love a hacker with manners.

Raquel’s “team” was made aware of the situation. They posted a message saying they worked with Instagram to obtain her account access. It will be maintained by them until she shows up again.

The message read, “This account was hacked, and with the help of Instagram it has been reset and is now managed by Raquel’s team for the next month while she continues treatment.”

It continued, “MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS month so Raquel has requested all of the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment.”

Yes, we should all advocate for mental health awareness. I’m not entirely sure someone who has repeatedly lied about her actions, whereabouts, and her intentions should be the poster child for … anything.

The source added, “It took her team two days to get in contact with Raquel to discuss with her how she wanted to handle it. She gets two daily opportunities to retrieve messages and call out, so it sometimes takes a minute to communicate. Raquel came up with the mental health awareness takeover for her account.”

It’s so handy to have a “team” with obvious skills in public relations. What a versatile group! Stay tuned, it’s not over yet.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

