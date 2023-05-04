Melissa Gorga Doesn’t Think Danielle Cabral Ever ‘Let Loose’ on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melissa Gorga’s days on Real Housewives of New Jersey might be coming to an end after Season 13. If they have no relationship with Teresa Giudice, there’s really not much else that the Gorgas bring to the show. It’s obvious MelGo is trying to entice us all with some antics to make us think she’s more of an integral part of the show than she is. No, Missy G, I think you’re mistaking yourself for Teresa again.

One thing about RHONJ is that the show always has its cliques. For example, Melissa tends to hang out (and agree) with Margaret Josephs most of the time. Meanwhile, her relationship with Jennifer Aydin has always been rocky considering Jen’s tight relationship with Tre. It’s a bonafide version of high school, but it’s that pettiness that makes the show fun to watch.

Melissa has been sharing all of her RHONJ opinions as of late. Again, I think it’s for smoke and mirrors so that the network extends her contract. She recently appeared on the RHONJ After Show and threw a little shade at one of the newbies who, to no surprise, is another member of #TeamTre.

Melissa shades Danielle’s debut season

Melissa set her sights on Danielle Cabral, who I see as a mini version of Teresa, and the way she approached her first season of Real Housewives. “I don’t think there was one time Danielle let loose and just enjoyed in the fun with the group,” Melissa said. Rachel Fuda, who isn’t on the same team as Danielle, agreed with Melissa. Shocker. And these two ladies are the epitome of fun and loose? The snake and the rat? Alrighty then.

Melissa justified her shade toward Danielle by listing out every event of the season where the newbie had a fight. Hey, at least Danielle’s constant confrontations provided something else to watch this season than just Melissa vs. Tre. Maybe instead of criticizing, Melissa should take notes.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MELISSA THAT DANIELLE DIDN’T LET LOOSE? ARE YOU HOPING TO SEE DANIELLE BACK ON THE NEXT SEASON OF REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY?