Rachel Fuda Calls Jennifer Aydin a Teresa Giudice ‘Fangirl’, Teases ‘Temper Tantrums’ at RHONJ Reunion

Real Housewives of New Jersey is more centered around Teresa Giudice than ever — it’s making some of her castmates look like bonafide viewers. Season 13 is Tre’s wedding season after all, but her problems with Melissa Gorga are indeed at center stage. Most of the episode that isn’t centered around this longstanding family feud tends to be a blur.

It’s exactly how I feel about RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda — she’s just there, watching along like the rest of us. She’s no instant star like Danielle Cabral and I’m not even that interested when the two of them go at it. Unfortunately for Rachel, all I really remember about her is when she’s insulted. For example, when Jennifer Aydin said she had a bad nose job or Danielle called her a rat. That’s quite a first impression.

Rachel recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and continued to talk about the show she’s on, but mostly just observing. She did her best to throw shade at Jennifer and tease us but ultimately sounded like a fan. On the contrary, she accused Jennifer of some fan behavior when it comes to #TeamTre.

Rachel was overwhelmed by the reunion

A viewer asked Rachel whether she thought Jennifer was a true friend to Tre or just a fangirl, and she took the moment and ran. “Yes to the second part, she’s a fangirl. She’s just so far up there,” Rachel said while making an obscene gesture with her hand and fist. Jennifer may be a kiss-up, but at least she’s always memorable to watch on TV.

Rachel also teased a bit about the RHONJ reunion, which was her first. “Holy temper tantrums,” she described filming. She went on to ask Andy Cohen if every reunion was that volatile, but he agreed it was more intense than usual. With all of this teasing, this RHONJ reunion better be a brawl bigger than the infamous Christening to live up to the hype.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT JENNIFER AYDIN IS A FANGIRL? HOW EXCITED ARE YOU FOR THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY REUNION?