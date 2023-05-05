RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Shangela Accused of Rape, Denies All Allegations

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race runners Eureka O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen (Purse First, please), and Shangela are followed in the popular HBO program We’re Here. They’re packed with things that sparkle, more clothes than I’ve ever owned, and a healthy dose of love.

The show’s premise transforms small communities into “one night only” drag events. It also educates folks on different avenues of having fun. Unfortunately, a previous crew member has claimed Shangela allegedly sexually assaulted him. Shangela, government name, Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, denies any wrongdoing. Deadline has the details.

Details surrounding the lawsuit

Daniel McGarrigle filed a lawsuit against DJ with quite a list of allegations. They include sexual harassment, sexual assault, gender violence, and false imprisonment. Daniel said the incident occurred after a wrap party in February 2020.

The complaint states DJ plied Daniel with alcohol during a party at an LA bar. Daniel said DJ asked him to assist with packing for a flight the morning in his hotel room. The lawsuit further advises Daniel “did not drink often” and started puking all over the hotel room. At that time DJ suggested he lie down – ALLEGEDLY.

The civil suit lists the plaintiff woke up at some point and “felt Pierce on the lower half of his body” allegedly attempting to perform a sexual act. Daniel claims he screamed “No!” But “felt extremely weak.” He also said, “fear overcame him during the sexual assault.”

Legal docs also included “Pierce was aggressive physically and verbally, telling McGarrigle, ‘I know you want it, and you’re going to take it.’” Daniel did not report the alleged ordeal straight away because he was afraid of losing his paycheck. He apparently wished to maintain “a cordial relationship with Pierce.”

According to Daniel, DJ “had always been flirtatious and inappropriate with Plaintiff, who just dealt with it as part of the job.” He resigned from the job in July 2021 after “incessant flirting and touching by Pierce were extremely distressing, affecting his daily work activities.”

DJ’s statement

“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations. They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community. An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

The production company behind We’re Here, Buckingham Television, is also named in the suit as a defendant. They are on the hook for “failure to prevent sexual assault,” among other serious charges. Daniel is requesting unspecified punitive damages, lawyer fees, and other compensation that is not detailed.

Production company’s statement

“Buckingham Television, the production company for We’re Here, received a complaint late summer 2021 regarding an incident that was alleged to have occurred in early 2020. Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”

Hopefully all of this mess is cleaned soon, and truth prevails.