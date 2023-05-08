Lala Kent Went ‘A Little Too Hard’ At Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t one to hold back, and apparently didn’t bother to pull her punches during the Season 10 reunion. Lala, who joined the Vanderpump Rules cast as a guest during Season 4, has been around for an abundance of drama in the last several seasons. As she’s dealt with the fallout of the end of her relationship with ex Randall Emmett, Lala has been open and honest about her experiences and feelings, sometimes to a fault.

When the news about Scandoval broke, Lala already had her suspicions surrounding the nature of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ relationship. Shown in the last several episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Lala felt it was clear that something strange was going on behind Ariana Madix’s back, positing to several other cast members that the two could be having an affair.

Despite the fact that Raquel apologized for calling Lala a mistress earlier in the season, Lala’s disdain for Raquel has been loud and clear, and her instincts were spot on about Sandoval’s shady behavior. It was essentially a given that once Lala had the opportunity to call the couple out, she would take the opportunity to do so – and according to a recent interview, she seems to have done just that at the VPR Season 10 reunion.

Lala “was pissed” at Raquel and Sandoval during the Season 10 reunion

During a recent appearance on the Sofia With An F podcast, Lala shared that she “went a little too hard” when it came to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Set to begin airing on Wednesday, May 24, the reunion will gather the Vanderpump Rules cast to rehash the drama of the season, and will likely be dominated by the Scandoval controversy.

“When I roll up on a producer and I say, ‘I think I went a little too hard.'” Lala explained, “[and] they tell you, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna try to reel you in a bit.’ That’s like, you definitely maybe, maybe went a little too heavy in the paint.”

Lala continued, discussing why she felt the need to come for Raquel and Sandoval so much. “These are two people who are constantly telling me, ‘You need to be real. You’re a mistress.’ So for me, it was like, ’Now I’m coming for you,’ because you literally have been … trying to school me on life when this is the character trait you’ve possessed and now acted on, and still, knowing y’all were doing this had the … audacity to call me a mistress and tell me that I need to be real.”

Lala, who has been honest about not knowing she was with her ex before he was divorced, felt incredibly slighted by the hypocrisy of Raquel and Sandoval’s attitudes. We’re excited to see just what the Vanderpump Rules star has to say.

