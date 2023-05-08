Vanderpump Rules Star and Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders Facing Child Support Case

Oliver Saunders is facing a serious legal case regarding his child support payments. Oliver, who recently guest starred on Vanderpump Rules and is the son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, is being accused of owing years of back payments on his child support from his estranged wife Samantha Saunders. The couple married in May 2020 and just over two years later, Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha. They had apparently been separated for much longer.

During Oliver’s recent stint on VPR Season 10, his storyline revolved around his marriage. Oliver shared scenes with several members of the main cast, but primarily interacted with Raquel Leviss. A Las Vegas resident, he works at at Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris. Oliver was shown as the group’s waiter during a trip to visit Vegas and see the restaurant, where both Lala Kent and Raquel showed interest in their server. Ultimately, Raquel and Oliver ended up hitting it off and spent the night making out before the group headed back to Los Angeles.

When Raquel and Oliver saw each other again, she was interested in seeing if there was more of a connection between them. They were set to go on a date when Oliver visited LA, but Raquel found out beforehand that Oliver and his wife may not have been as separated as he had made them seem. Raquel checked in with Samantha, then confronted Oliver for making her out to be a mistress and pulling her into drama. The irony for Raquel in this situation was that while she was appalled at being Oliver’s mistress, she had no problem being Tom Sandoval’s mistress behind the back of Ariana Madix while this was all going down.

Oliver’s estranged wife claims he owes years of child support

Oliver, who filed for divorce from his wife in September 2022, is being dealt some difficult cards after his unfortunate appearance on Vanderpump Rules. In court documents filed by The State of Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (NDWSS), Oliver is said to owe his estranged wife Samantha child support payments stemming back from March 2020, stretching all the way through April 2023.

Oliver has yet to comment on the claims, but as of now, his petition for primary custody of the pairs son, Oliver Jr., has not been granted.