Real Housewives of New Jersey Newbie Danielle Cabral Accused of Defrauding Former Rep 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is notorious for having cast members with questionable run-ins with the law. I mean, there were several seasons centered around Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s stint in “camp” for some fraud issues. The word “crook” is thrown around the Tri-State Area almost as much as “rat” or “garbage.” It’s part of the ethos.

RHONJ always seems to have a second layer of drama as it involves casting. It’s part of the catalyst for Tre’s decades of fighting with Melissa Gorga. Season 13 brought in quite a few new faces to the group. Now, one of them is being accused of some alleged shady maneuvers behind the scenes.

Danielle Cabral is arguably the most impactful of the latest RHONJ additions. She’s a firecracker that I like to compare to Teresa. Now, thanks to some legal paperwork obtained by In Touch Weekly, Danielle might be following Tre’s footsteps with a courtroom battle.

Danielle allegedly ghosted the agency that got her casted

Danielle’s attorney, who happens to be Tre’s representative, James Leonard Jr. received a letter on May 3 from a different attorney representing Avantgarde Communications Group. The letter states that Danielle and her husband Nate Cabral ghosted the agency without paying them for helping her get cast on RHONJ. Sounds shady.

Danielle is being accused of ignoring a contract she signed now that she got what she wanted. “Now that Ms. Cabral is on television, she has clearly decided she is above her contractual obligations and unrecognizing of anyone who may have helped her along the way,” the letter reads. There are also a lot of email receipts that support the agency’s stance that they got Danielle on the show in the first place.

Nate was separately accused by Avantgarde Communications of not paying a web designer for completed work. “Mr. Cabral decided to skip out on paying the last five months of invoices for services related to search engine optimization (‘SEO’) – services that were undertaken to burnish his own public image,” the letter states.

Both Danielle and Nate are ordered to pay up or face a judge, as Avantgarde plans to pursue legal action. There’s plenty of time on RHONJ to watch how this plays out.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

