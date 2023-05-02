Caroline Manzo Said Step-Niece Danielle Cabral Has ‘A Lot of Teresa Giudice in Her’

Caroline Manzo hasn’t been on Real Housewives of New Jersey for several seasons, but she isn’t completely out of the mix. She was still in the Bravo family after leaving the show and did not enjoy a very brief stint on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

But all who remember Caroline recall how much fambly family means to her and she happens to have a family member on the current cast. Kind of. Newbie Danielle Cabral is her step-niece and Caroline just paid her kind of an insulting compliment. A complinsult. She spoke about the current pile of mess on RHONJ when she visited the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

Does Danielle join the Dark Side?

According to Caroline, she hasn’t had a chat with her step-niece since she joined the Real Housewives ranks. “Interestingly enough, the last time I heard from her was when she was cast and of course I had spoken to Andy [Cohen] prior [to recommending her],” she shared.

“And she was cast and then they, I think they introduced her to Teresa [Giudice] and she hit it off with Teresa. That’s the last time I heard from her.” That would make two family members of Caroline’s who have jumped ship and joined Team Teresa.

Caroline also advised Danielle has “got a lot of Teresa in her.” This is a compliment to a niche group of people but most definitely shade for the remainder of the world. That said, Caroline claims she doesn’t really spend a lot of time pondering over Teresa anymore.

“I don’t think either of us even think about each other. Again, it’s so far in my rearview mirror. I could sit in a room with her and have no problem. It’s not that I’m gonna be knocking on anybody’s door to do so, but I could do it … You gotta shake off the little things and just say, okay, I’m gonna leave you back there. So she is back there and I would assume that I am in the same place in her world,” Caroline explained.

Caroline is also dealing with the after-effects of being on a cast with Brandi Glanville and a new season of her YouTube cooking show. Danielle will be firmly placed under Teresa’s thumb until further notice. Stay tuned!

