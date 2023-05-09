Did Kroy Biermann Shade Kim Zolciak on Instagram?

There’s a flag on the play! Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kroy Biermann has seemingly taken a subtle dig at his wife, Kim Zolciak, who recently filed for divorce. Not content with filing his own petition, demanding primary custody of their four children, he’s gotten a little shady.

The couple, who first met during an earlier season of RHOA, have been together since 2010 after exchanging contact info at a charity event. Bravo cameras have followed the wannabe singer and former NFL player ever since. Together, they’ve been the focus of a wedding special and a spin-off that lasted from 2012 to 2020.

Despite cashing big checks from networks like Bravo and ABC, those apparently weren’t enough to keep the couple out of hot waters regarding their massive ATL mansion. In November 2022, reports swirled that Kim and Kroy’s house was facing foreclosure and eventually sold for just $257,000, even though being worth $2.5 million.

“My house was not sold for $257,000,” Kim said in response to the chatter. “If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

Although they didn’t sell their house, that doesn’t mean the financial rumors weren’t true. As of May 2023, court-obtained documents revealed that the government filed a federal tax lien against Kim and Kroy on April 11 of this year. The documents state that, in total, the pair owes a total of $1,147,834.67 to the IRS. Whew. Someone get a Bravo camera on this family RIGHT NOW.

Kroy seemingly shades Kim

After the taxes and divorce news broke, fans quickly noticed that Kroy made some changes to his social media account. His bio used to read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party,” referring to Kim’s highly autotuned single and their family’s reality show.

Now, fans will see the former Falcons player updated it with a nostalgic message, referencing a phrase that fans of the Real Housewives may recognize: “My ring Meant a Thing.”

I’m not sure what he’s implying here. Is he saying that his “I do” was serious despite the divorce announcement, and this is all Kim’s doing? Or is he just being shady? More court-obtained documents filed on April 30, 2023, state that Kim believes her marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” So maybe his update is intentional.

Look, I’m not saying I NEED Kim back on RHOA — but if they give her a call next season, I wouldn’t be against seeing her in the mix. Plus, without her bodyguard in the equation, hopefully, she can truly let loose and give fans the moment they seek. If not, I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing her pop up on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Or maybe even another Peacock series such as The Traitors.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KROY’S NEW INSTAGRAM BIO? DO YOU THINK HE’S TAKING A DIG AT KIM?