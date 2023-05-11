Kim Zolciak Ditches Wedding Ring in First Instagram Post Since Divorce News

With all of the Bravo drama happening in 2023, I didn’t anticipate the divorce news of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG met her husband on the show way back in the early days. The couple went on to have their own spinoff show and enough kids to fill a minivan. Sure, their financials were sketchy, but Kim and Kroy always weaseled their way out of it.

Then, the news recently broke that Kim and Kroy are splitting up. It’s been over a decade since Wig has been single, so it’s a shocker. Someone pour her a massive Solo cup of Pinot Grigio STAT. The divorce filing came on the heels of the couples’ tax woes going public. Clearly, it hasn’t been happy-go-luck in their McMansion that Kim is clinging onto with her press-on nails.

Kim and Kroy have remained pretty quiet since the divorce news broke, aside from some subtle shady Instagram bio revisions. Now, Kim has returned to Instagram in an unusual post that lowkey proves Kroy’s ring didn’t mean a thing.

Kim is acting like everything is normal

Kim returned to social media by reposting a video to her Instagram story. It wasn’t a Notes App statement about the split or her future. No, Kim shared a clip of herself trying to learn to play the video game Fortnite. What in the world?

As always, Brielle Biermann was by her mom’s side in the shot. Kim joked that her daughter was ignoring her so it was time for her to learn to play the game. It doesn’t seem like a hobby that she’ll stick with considering she could barely keep the headset on over her massive head of weave.

While Kim attempted to put on a pair of headphones, it did give us a good glimpse at her ring finger. Kim wasted no time taking that thing off her finger and moving on to the next. Sooner or later, Wig will have to address all of the mess going on in her personal life. For now, she’s apparently ignoring the haters by playing Fortnite. It’s truly such a strange time to be alive.

