Teresa Giudice Has Spoken to Andy Cohen About Leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Italian queen has spoken. But do we like what we’re hearing? Andy Cohen’s new book, Daddy Diaries is out and we’ve been giving you the scoop little by little. Needless to say, his business is housewives business and of course, he’s discussing the conversations he’s had with the ladies one-on-one. That would include Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

We know the Giudice/Gorga backstory. And we know Season 13 is playing out right now. Is it the straw that broke the camel’s back? One of the ladies likely has to go, but will it be OG Teresa? Andy was thinking Teresa might be done after Season 12. It hit her hard; of course it did. You can’t be battling with others and namaste inside yourself.

Teresa spoke to Andy off-camera and was thinking she might want to say goodbye to the show. Apparently, it is a conversation that has happened a number of times over the years. This lent to him thinking she would be done before this season. But no, here we are and Teresa’s saying she’s not going anywhere. Melissa likes her job too and says she isn’t voluntarily going anywhere. Someone is going to have to go. Someone is going to have to focus on another job.

Where’s the network in this?

What’s Bravo thinking? That RHONJ is on a break until the trajectory forward is clearer. It’s kind of like elementary school when two kids have conflict. In the moment, it overshadows the entire class and takes center stage. If the kids can work it out, so can two adults, right? Well, it hasn’t worked in the past 10 years so are we surprised Bravo has to send the kids to different classrooms?

We are on the cusp of Teresa’s televised royal wedding, and then we’ll have the Season 13 reunion. If Andy thought Season 12 was tiring, this year must have really done everyone in. Remember, he said he came close to walking off at one point.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo on Tuesday nights to see how the season closes out. Read Daddy Diaries for more Real Housewives gossip.

