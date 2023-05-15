Gia Giudice Graduates From Rutgers With Criminal Justice Degree

For some reason, Teresa Giudice’s daughter woke up this weekend and decided to make all of us feel OLD. Longtime viewers of Real Housewives of New Jersey have definitely enjoyed Tre’s kids over the years.

Remember when Tre’s oldest was the voice of reason and more mature than the adults on the show? Welp, our baby Gia Giudice just graduated from college. Someone hand me a tissue and some anti-aging cream.

Wakin’ up in the morning, thinkin’ about my degree

Let’s all share in this huge moment, because we don’t get many things to celebrate out of RHONJ. In photos from her Instagram Story, Gia shared she just received her degree from Rutgers University. She now holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

It was an epic Mother’s Day for Teresa because her firstborn did something huge. Gia posted a clip of switching the graduation cap tassel from right to left in an old tradition students wait a very long time to perform. Additionally, she posted photos with Teresa and Audriana Giudice. Gia captioned the pic, “Happy Mother’s Day to my rock. I love you more than this world. You are so amazing in every which way! Thank you for celebrating me on your day.”

Audriana wrote, “Congratulations to my beautiful sister. I am so so proud of you.” She added “I look up to you everyday. I love you.” My lord, weren’t these children fussing on a cruise ship to Italy only two or three years ago?

Gia already has a job at a virtual law firm and she hopes to have a future career in the legal biz. Clearly, the events of her childhood and the consequences of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s crimes left a lasting impression. Good on her for turning it into something proactive.

Unfortunately, Juicy Joe wasn’t able to attend the graduation, but he did honor Gia in a series of social media posts. He wrote, “Congratulations Gia love you so much so proud of you sky is the limit.”

Gia recently shared her plans after graduation. “After I graduate, I am pursuing my dream of going to law school. My hope for the future is to become a very successful lawyer and have a lucrative clothing business on the side.”

Perhaps she could have an office at Auntie Melissa Gorga’s Envy spot? Pretty sure Tre might put the kibosh on that one, but never say never. Many congratulations to Gia on her incredible achievements!

TELL US – WILL GIA HAVE A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN LAW? WHAT LAW SCHOOL DO YOU THINK SHE WILL CHOOSE? WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE MEMORIES OF GIA AS A CHILD?