Teresa Giudice Shares That Luis Ruelas Wrote A Letter To Help Joe Giudice Return To The U.S.

Teresa Giudice has reshaped her life since she and ex-husband Joe Giudice both served prison sentences for fraud in 2014. She functioned and succeeded as a single, working mom when Joe was deported from the USA after serving his prison sentence.

Teresa is still the reigning diva on Real Housewives of New Jersey, and displayed a new zen self during the most recent season. That is mostly because of her now husband Luis Ruelas. The couple married in August 2022, moved in together, and are enjoying wedded bliss.

And it’s come full circle now that Teresa wants to make amends with her ex-husband. Joe was deported to Italy in 2018. Even after living in the U.S since childhood, Joe never applied for U.S. citizenship. As a result, he lost the ability to live in, or even travel, to the country.

Joe spent some time living in Italy before relocating to the Bahamas. The location makes it easier for Joe and Teresa’s four daughters to visit him. However, the parents want Joe to have easier access to Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

RELATED: Cartier Bracelets Luis Ruelas Gifted To Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are Allegedly Fake

According to RealityBlurb!, Teresa revealed that she and Luis are “working on” reversing the border control decision. Joe and Teresa’s daughters are writing “letters” to present arguments for his free travel. Teresa explained during a recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B$itches, that “they want their father to come back to this country.”

So what are the odds this endeavor will work? “Never say never,” Teresa quipped. And just to further the argument, Luis also “wrote a letter” on Joe’s behalf.

Teresa added that the relationship between Joe and Luis is very positive and Luis sees her ex-husband “as a dad.” She continued, “We want him to come back for his daughters. For the girls… Even me. It’s hard, I’m doing it all by myself, and then sometimes when I ask Luis to help, poor guy, [it’s] like he doesn’t want to … say anything to the girls cause, you know, he’s like, ‘I don’t want them to say to me, like, you’re not my dad’ or something like that,'” she added.

TELL US- SHOULD JOE BE ALLOWED BACK INTO THE US? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO LUIS HELPING JOE WITH HIS PAPERWORK?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]