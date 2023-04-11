BravoCon Heads To Las Vegas In November 2023!

I love the smell of a recipe for disaster in the morning. A recent decision was made by Bravo that could very well result in multiple arrests. If you thought BravoCon was messy in New York, buckle up. Las Vegas is standing by and ready to hold your beer.

Today it was announced Andy Cohen’s bouncing baby BravoCon is taking its first excursion from home. According to Page Six, debauchery has a whole new location! Who co-signed this and who is raising money for Andy’s future bail? Hell, forget Andy, who’s being hired to keep tabs on the cast of Southern Charm?

Sin City doesn’t need any assistance in the sinning department. That said, it might require a whole new level of absolution after BravoCon 2023. You might have heard the streets whispering about a rumor that BravoCon was going on a field trip. It turns out the rumors are evidently true and we’re going to Vegas, baby.

From November 3 – 5, 2023 Bravolebrities will be staggering to events designed to bring them closer to their fans and followers. Or it might be cheaper to get hauled into the drunk tank where you’ll be able to see your favorite celebs up close and personal.

Caesars Forum will be at the center of the madness. You’ll be able to grab some behind-the-scenes fun or get yourself a whole VIP experience. No word on whether or not Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval will appear at the Golden Nugget with his Venmo band.

Watch What Happens Live isn’t being left out of this fantastic journey. Andy will pack up the show and bring it along. I can only imagine his temporary green room will be stocked with Emergen-C and free samples of Zovirax. What happens in Vegas will most definitely not stay in Vegas. Hopefully, it won’t require too much hush money or medical treatments.

Ellen Stone, an executive vice president at NBCUniversal said, “BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan.” However for most fans, that “loyalty” comes at a very high ticket price.

“In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet,” she added. Unfortunately, people who reside in the New York area would beg to differ.

Finally, if history repeats itself, BravoCon will sell out immediately. Despite the enormous cost of getting in. Get your purchase fingers exercised and ready to go, but it is recommended to go ahead and get your hotel accommodations NOW. The event schedules and ticket prices haven’t been released yet, so stay tuned.

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]