Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval Had Sex With Raquel Leviss in His Car After Her Dog Died

If you didn’t think a worm with a mustache could get worse, take a seat. We get it, life happens. Cheating happens, Vanderpump Rules was entirely built around the subject of infidelity. Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss didn’t create some new genre of scandal, but the details make it worse.

Now we find out, not only did Tom lie to Ariana about his hook-up with a girl who probably has inspirational refrigerator magnet poetry to help her get through the day, he literally did it right after Ariana Madix’s dog companion Charlotte passed away. A clip of the new episode revealed the dirty details.

The dashboard confessional

In the video, Ariana breaks down the initial timeline of Tom and Rachel’s affair. “I called Raquel, and I, like, started making her f–king tell me [about the affair]. Like, ‘What the f–k? When did this start?’ She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?’”

There are a couple of things you DO NOT do in a civilized society. Don’t talk to someone’s mom with a snotty tone, and don’t bang your side-piece when your partner’s dog dies. It’s very simple. But Tom and Raquel didn’t just cross a line when they went down to Bone Town, they proved they have zero class.

Raquel went with a lie, which appears to be a common bond between her and Sandoval. She advised Ariana they only kissed. Allegedly Tom later told Ariana he and Raquel “actually f-ked in her car that night.” Are they teenagers? Do they not have valid credit to get a room? Was Tom able to stand the next day due to the confined quarters of an automobile and his advanced age?

After the tryst was over, or you know, 30 seconds later, Tom had to get back home. “And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in,” Ariana explained.

To top it all off, Tom was in full deflection mode. “My emotions were clearly all over the place, and he was angry at me. Angry! At me,” Ariana said to a shocked Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

The loss of a pet friend is both devastating and debilitating, but no worries for Tom and Rachel. There are many things worth forgiving, but banging someone while your partner is suffering because of a death is a whole new level of skeeve.

The finale episode of Season 10 will air at 9/8c, Wednesday May 17 on Bravo. Get ready.

