Garcelle Beauvais Promises ‘Fresher’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Without Lisa Rinna

As an honest Bravo fan, I have to admit that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t been on my radar lately. The last season of the show featured an extremely toxic round of feuding for our diamond holders that left a bad taste in all of our mouths. It’s been nice for the show to take an actual break instead of filming back-to-back seasons of the chaos.

The gap between seasons of RHOBH might actually make me miss our diamonds a bit. I miss Dorit Kemsley’s wacky charm and Sutton Stracke’s signature Southern slang. The eagerness for Season 13 also can be credited to Lisa Rinna’s exit.

It was just the right time for Rinna to make a departure. She turned herself into a villain on RHOBH and the fandom was over her never really owning it. RHOBH is entering a new era that is Rinna-less. And apparently, both Garcelle Beauvais and I have one thing to say about it — Good riddance, Rinna.

Garcelle teases RHOBH Season 13

BRAVOCON — BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)

Garcelle spoke to People about the upcoming RHOBH season and, mainly, what it’s been like to film without Rinna’s lips trying to steal the show. “She definitely had an impact on the show, and I never want to take that away from her, but it’s different,” Garcelle said of her frenemy. That’s the most diplomatic way to describe Rinna’s tornado during her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tenure.

While Garcelle wouldn’t pin Season 12’s problems all on Rinna, she is looking forward to the next chapter. “It’s definitely fresher. The friendships, we’re figuring it out,” she said. “There’s, of course, drama because there’s always going to be, but it’s just different.”

Obviously, Garcelle teased that some of that freshness could be due to her bestie Denise Richards making a much-anticipated return. “She brought a lot of comedy. She brought a lot of drama. It was fun,” Garcelle said. Finally, out with Lips and back to our Raggamuffin roots.

