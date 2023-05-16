Kenya Moore Comments on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are finally shooting the tea with each other. Lately, it seems that all any Real Housewives fan can talk about is the situation between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. After it came out that the couple owed the IRS $1 million, Kim publicized that she’d be divorcing her husband.

Since then, just about anyone who’s anyone has been offering their two cents on the matter. This time, it’s Kenya Moore’s turn to throw her hat in the ring. As a fellow Atlanta Housewife, and one who’s going through “the world’s longest divorce,” it stands to reason that Kenya would have a thing or two to say about this situation.

Yes, Kenya’s been climbing the divorce hill just as well, with her ex, Marc Daly, all high and dry without a lawyer days before the trial. But surely with all that history in mind, Kenya would have something profitable to say to Kim, right? Maybe even some advice.

Would Kim even deserve Kenya’s advice?

Well, not really. Granted, she was more sympathetic than most who’ve discussed the situation. While her response to the situation may not have been overwhelmingly helpful to Kim, it really just makes sense given their history. Kenya spoke her mind on Kandi Burruss’ YouTube channel.

“Listen, we know I’m not a fan of Kim,” she said. “I’m not a fan. She had what would appear to be a husband who was very loving, supportive — with her and in their marriage — and they have all those beautiful kids together. It breaks your heart when a marriage falls apart. Even if I don’t like her, that is a marriage, and that is a family. And it’s hard for me to sit back and watch it fall apart like that.”

Kandi and Kenya went on to talk about other high-profile couples that had recently split, like Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling. “Prayers up to all of them, honestly. Literally, to Kim, to Eva.” Considering the situation that Kim’s in, prayers are probably the best thing she could ask for from Kenya.

