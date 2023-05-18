Tom Sandoval Invited Andy Cohen To Watch Him Perform After Scandoval

Andy Cohen is currently one of the busiest men in the entertainment industry. In addition to helping change the course of reality television, he has a talk show, a radio show, and two small children.

He’s been working hard after Scandoval rocked Vanderpump Rules into a ratings bonanza. The culprit behind the drama has since packed his bags and gone on tour with his Venmo band, Tom Sandoval and the Please Help Us Most Extras.

Recently, Andy was on the receiving end of an invite from Sandoval to watch his band perform. Unfortunately, a booked-up Andy had to decline because … he has taste? He shared the details on his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live.

He’s just not that into … Tom’s band

Not long ago, Sandoval texted Andy when they were both in the same city for different reasons. Andy said, “[Tom] texted [me] and said, ‘Hey, I think you’re in town. Come see my event.’” Unfortunately, or thankfully, depending on how you look at it, Andy was otherwise engaged for the evening.

“I was hanging out with, uh, people,” he explained. Uh-huh, just like Jan Brady had a date with George Glass. Andy’s co-host agreed with his decision not to attend and chimed in with, “no honey.”

Other options Andy could have used as an excuse would be the always-reliable, “I’m washing my hair.” While Andy missed this special performance of Tom playing the bongos or singing someone else’s song, Tom and The Most Extras will carry on playing shows of vacant chairs or to those holding signs that feature words of endearment towards Tom’s ex-partner, Ariana Madix.

It appears Tom also uses these shows to flaunt his love of lightning bolts and singing off-key. That said, he has become sober in the wake of the enormous scandal caused by his inability to have an adult conversation with Ariana. Despite occasionally including secret messages in the song lyrics, not many appear to be interested enough to carve out 2 hours to watch the display in person.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Parts 2 and 3 will air on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET

