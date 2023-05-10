Tom Sandoval Jokes About Raquel Leviss Affair Being Exposed

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval joked about his affair with Raquel Leviss being breaking news during a recent performance, leaving the crowd stunned. Tom, who had been with his long-term partner Ariana Madix for close to a decade before the news of the affair broke, has been touring the country with his band The Most Extras for the last several weeks.

While his shows have been difficult to sell out with Tom practically begging people to buy tickets in some markets, the tea he’s been serving during his performances may be worth the price of admission.

Tom and Raquel carried on an affair behind Ariana’s back for at least six months through late 2022 and early 2023. They pulled the wool over the eyes of the entire Vanderpump Rules cast as they swore nothing was “off” about the nature of their friendship. While some cast members had their suspicions about a potential affair, Ariana didn’t believe that Raquel could do something so terrible to her good friend. When Ariana saw hard evidence on Tom’s phone while he was in the middle of a performance, the affair simply couldn’t be denied any longer.

Tom Sandoval laughed as he talked about Scandoval breaking

In a clip shared to TikTok by thebravobabe, Tom is shown on stage at one of his recent concerts talking about “the day my phone infamously fell out of my pocket.” Tom laughs as he speaks, talking directly to the crowd about what is likely one of the most difficult days of his life. Once Ariana took Tom’s phone from the stage, she found out that her partner of nearly a decade was cheating on her and the news of Scandoval quickly became public.

To see Tom laughing about this in a casual manner in front of a group of strangers he’s performing for is off-putting at best, sleazy at worst.

The video is a short clip, but gives the viewer an idea of Tom’s tone at his band’s shows. Joking about the ongoing scandal in his life and talking baldly about the pain he’s brought to other people doesn’t seem like the sort of thing an artist would do at a concert, especially when things are still so fresh.

Regardless, Tom likely realizes that right now, Scandoval is the only thing keeping him relevant. In order for him to stay in the public eye, he talks about his troubling behavior like it’s a joke. Here’s hoping he comes to his senses before his next concert.

