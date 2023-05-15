Ariana Madix Fans Troll Tom Sandoval at Live Concert With Signs

Art imitating life. Or, one artistic mind inspiring others. Yes, James Kennedy earned that title this season. Nothing beats his quirky zingers in confessional. And the leaked Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer gave us a new slew of insults from the DJ towards cheating pariah Tom Sandoval.

Sandoval has dealt with a lot of public backlash since news of his affair with Raquel Leviss broke. There have been boycotts of his restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s. Members of the public also flooded Yelp with poor reviews of the eatery he opened with bestie Tom Schwartz.

Attendance at his Sandoval & The Most Extras concerts plummeted as well. Presumably, Raquel is no longer attending either. Sandoval must be feeling the public’s scorn for cheating on Ariana Madix. But Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t done yet.

Is it bullying or an amusing stunt?

Queens of Bravo graced us all with documentation of what went down at one of Sandoval’s recent gigs. Noticeably, the mustache is gone. Even more noticeably is a trio of concertgoers holding up signs meant to troll the frontman at the event.

The Instagram account posted a picture and video from Sandoval’s concert. Three members of the crowd are holding signs reading, “Worm with a mustache,” and “Poo Poo head,” and “Team Ariana.” James can be credited for the first two of those zingers.

Queens of Bravo captioned the post, “Somebody buy them drinks all night!” VPR alum Jax Taylor jumped in to comment. He’s been very vocal in criticizing Sandoval. Count Kristen Doute, and Lala Kent in that group as well.

Jax’s comment got a lot of responses in agreement. He wrote, “dude your voice is f—ing awful people pay for this?” Indeed, Sandoval’s poor vocals are a whole other element. There really isn’t much that he is not being trolled for right now. To that point, some followers suggested Sandoval is the victim of bullying as a result of the signs.

