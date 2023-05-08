Tom Sandoval Has Been Sober Since Scandoval Bombshell Broke

Silver linings people! Tom Sandy Sandoval recently updated fans at a show In Long Island, NY – he is off the sauce for now. It has been a full month since he’s taken a break from drinking, and hopefully it’s clearing up those rose-colored lenses he’s been wearing.

Good for Tom if that’s what he wants, and feels is a healthy decision. We know, good and well he has made some controversial decisions as of late, and in the recent season of Vanderpump Rules was attempting to play the role of suave, chill, give no-fs lounge owner. He’s posing. We see you, Tom.

Tom’s behavior

According to Tom, he is human, and he is. It doesn’t excuse his erratic behavior, but it’s a step in the accountability direction.

Tom has seemed rather stressed, expressed his frustrations on numerous occasions, and taken them out on people in season 10. He also conversed with then girlfriend, Ariana Madix about his coping mechanisms that might not be all that healthy, and alcohol being a way for him to let loose (and likely not deal with problems head on).

It’s unfortunate we saw Tom and Ariana discuss his habits via their fertility journey, and the conversation didn’t lead to mutual resolution. Yes, Tom moved forward with his “results”, but even the doctor seconded what they discussed. Ariana seemed rather supportive in their conversation and empathetic to what he was saying. However, after she explained she is not annoyed by who he is, he still held onto that belief. This week’s preview has Sandoval repeating that same – Ariana doesn’t like me – narrative to Tom Schwartz.

Sandy and his band are currently on tour right now for the May Flowers Tour (after all those April showers he’s had). It’s been swirling that Tom’s band is having trouble selling tix, but they’re playing (the Gramercy) in NYC on May 8th and in Buda, TX on the 13th with low tickets remaining. And they sold out their show in PA so maybe the rumors are wrong. We’ll see in time, but pay particular attention to a benefit concert they are playing in DC on the 11th. All proceeds go to benefit Drew Strikes Back, an organization that fights leukaemia!

