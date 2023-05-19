Ariana Madix Is ‘Insulted’ by Claims That Scandoval Was Staged

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale has finally aired, and fans can now see the fallout of Scandoval in 4K.

The initial news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ indefensible affair broke in March 2023. Then, the world was turned upside down as viewers watched to keep up with the drama inside SUR and TomTom.

However, it wasn’t just viewers that were blindsided by the reports. The entire cast, except for Tom Schwartz, was too.

Inside sources revealed that shortly after the scandal was revealed, Bravo cameras were up and ready to capture the aftermath. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana,” they said.

Despite production sources claiming this story was not staged for TV, some skeptics are still straddling the fence. During her recent appearance on The View, Ariana Madix responded, hoping to shut that assertion down.

Ariana is “insulted” by the claims Scandoval is produced

#VanderpumpRules' #ArianaMadix shuts down critics that say the cheating scandal #Scandoval was staged and tells @TheView she wanted it "to be exposed."



"I wanted people to know exactly what happened." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/6rv0O90Nh1 — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2023

When presented with the statements that many feel Tom and Raquel’s affair was staged, the Vanderpump Rules vet had powerful feelings on the matter.

“That’s not true,” she said. “First of all, it’s very real … I find that to be very insulting to me personally.”

She continued by saying her break-up was “something I am really going through” and “did really go through.” She continued by saying it doesn’t just impact her but the entire group.

“And [it’s] not just me, but our friends as well that were close to both of them … it’s as though our collective pain didn’t mean anything,” she said.

One of the claims has been that cameras were already in place to film before the news broke about the affair. However, Ariana and Bravo both state that’s not the case.

“No, one of the first conversations I had with outside of my immediate friend group was with our showrunner Jeremiah and he was as devastated as I was on some level,” Ariana revealed on Today.

The VPR reunion will air in the following weeks, and based on the sneak peek, it will be one for the books.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCANDOVAL WAS STAGED? HOW DO YOU FEEL WHEN PEOPLE DISMISS THIS AS A PLOY?