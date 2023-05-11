Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Preview: Tensions Are High in First Look Photos

It’s equally as exciting and devastating to know that Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is so close to ending. Bravo will likely give us plenty of reunion episodes to break down the Scandoval of it all. The amount of drama to unpack from the entire season is enough to take a lifetime.

The VPR reunion has been filmed and it’s just a matter of time before it graces our screens. Ahead of the highly-anticipated finale, fans were gifted with a sneak peek of the mess to come at the upcoming reunion.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion photos are worth 1,000 words

Bravo took to Instagram to share a carousel of still shots from the upcoming Pump Rules reunion. It’s jarring to see Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix sitting on the same stage after all of this time. Thankfully, Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump look like two referees between the rivaling couches. Who knows if that will even be enough to hold back Lala Kent?

One of the best parts of the reunion photos is Ariana’s natural glow in every shot. In more than one picture, Ariana is seen smirking with a face of validation. Her presence says so much without saying anything at all, and we can expect Sandoval to dig himself into a deeper hole.

On Sandoval and Raquel’s couch is solely Tom Schwartz, who is sitting between the two star-crossed lovers like a kid in trouble. Sandoval just looks like he’s trying to garner pity for his situation, and I’m already buying it.

Thankfully, we also see that Lala and James Kennedy came to play. Several shots show them, alongside Katie Maloney, telling off the Toms so naturally. Lala even got out of her seat at one point, so we know she was activated. Scheana Shay made a brief appearance in a photo where she’s hugging Lala. It is telling that the one group photo that was shared includes Scheana NOT Raquel, since they couldn’t be in the same room with each other. Somehow, the sneak peek got me even MORE pumped for the Pump Rules reunion.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION PHOTOS? WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE DURING THE REUNION EPISODES?