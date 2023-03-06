How Ariana Madix Reportedly Learned About Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss’ Affair

The pressure and drama are building when it comes to Tom Sandoval seemingly cheating on Ariana Madix with Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The tea has been overflowing since news broke that Tom has been hooking up with Raquel behind Ariana’s back. What makes it worse is that their affair has reportedly been going on for 6 months or so. According to People, Ariana really thought Tom was the one. A source claimed that “she was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.” The insider continued, “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

On March 1, 2023, Tom had a show with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles. Ariana was there to support. In fact, word is, the two were lovey-dovey and even spotted making out.

Now here’s the tea. That night, Ariana discovered the alleged affair when a text from Raquel, apparently sexual in nature, popped up on Sandoval’s phone. She began scrolling through his phone and was able to see it all. There was a history of inappropriate texts between the two. Ariana and Sandoval quickly left the show after his performance.

Another source claimed that the couple had been having issues “for a while.” But this cheating bombshell “was the final straw for Ariana.” The insider added, “She put up with a lot over the years, but she won’t sit back and be disrespected this way.”

Raquel has been getting around. We met her through ex-fiancé of five years James Kennedy. She then dated restaurant manager Peter Madrigal. And don’t let it slip that before the cheating scandal with Sandoval was revealed, she also caught heat for allegedly hooking up with costar Katie Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Sheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding was the scene of their hookup.

The former couple’s Pump Rules castmates have chosen to side with Ariana. The friend group is shocked and cannot believe that Raquel and Sandoval would even do something like this. Leviss’ ex, James, reacted to the news on Instagram by posting a screenshot of the story with the caption, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.” The post has since been deleted.

With Season 10 currently airing on Bravo right now, fans of VPR will be able to see it all play out because cameras are still rolling. Word is film crews even caught a sit-down between Ariana and Tom at their home Friday afternoon. They discussed the breakup. Sandoval was later seen packing his bags into a car outside of their home not long after the news broke.

