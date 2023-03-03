Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Split Amid Raquel Leviss Cheating Claims

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has centered on the hook-up between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz. After Schwartz and Katie Maloney decided to pull the plug on their marriage, she asked that he not date among their friends. Easy enough, right? But Schwartz is hard of hearing when it comes to Katie’s voice.

Scheana Shay said she had Katie’s “blessing” to encourage a fling between Schwartz and Raquel. Katie doesn’t remember it that way. She accused Scheana of “meddling” in her divorce. Schwartz and Raquel did hook up later at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies. Katie was furious.

Now Raquel is free to dive into the dating pool after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy. But fans might have taken their eye off the ball. Raquel was allegedly seeing Tom alright—only it was Tom Sandoval. Who just happens to be Schwartz’s best friend and business partner. Awkward!

TMZ reported that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after he reportedly cheated with Raquel. Yes–Raquel is enjoying her villain era. Sandoval and Ariana started dating in 2013. They were the final OG Pump Rules couple standing.

A source close to Sandoval told TMZ that the couple has been having problems for a while.

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six, “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling.” A production source said, “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.” Reportedly, the footage would be included at the end of Season 10.

Ariana dumped Sandoval when she learned about his infidelity earlier this week. Although Ariana was seen supporting Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, during a show in Los Angeles two days ago.

Reps for Ariana, Sandoval, Raquel, and Bravo did not return Page Six’s request for comment.

VPR fans may have had a hint about Raquel’s feelings for Sandoval. Raquel stated that she finds Sandoval hotter than Schwartz during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Sandoval and Ariana gushed about each other in a recent interview. “People’s relationships are where they need to be. Some have run their course. I don’t really think of it like us outlasting or anything like that,” he said.

In the past, the couple dealt with rumors about their relationship. In November 2022, Ariana denied that the couple had secretly split up. She also shut down accusations that they were in an “open relationship.”

She tweeted, “We don’t have an open relationship, I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious #pumprules.”

As of this writing, Ariana’s Twitter account has gone dark. She also deactivated her Instagram account.

I’m sure we will learn much more in the coming days about the demise of this relationship. I am a bit sad. I thought that this quirky couple would go the distance.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]