Ramona Singer Admits Full Season of RHONY Legacy Would Be ‘Too Daunting’

Ramona Singer is changing her tune about appearing on the Real Housewives of New York’s legacy spin-off show. As most fans know, the New York iteration of the beloved Bravo franchise has been on halt since Season 13. After canceling the reunion and giving fans little information about the New York cast, Andy Cohen finally announced the network’s plans.

The Real Housewives of New York’s 14th go around the block would feature an entirely new cast of women while they also aired alongside the longstanding vets we’ve come to know and love. Their series would be called RHONY: Legacy. Fan favorites such as Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon would appear alongside Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona. However, production stalled on this series after some potential cast members wanted to play hardball during negotiations.

Eventually, Bravo and Peacock announced a change of plans. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 would be RHONY: Legacy instead. Per Ramona, this makes excellent sense. “It’s going to be fabulous,” she said to Access Hollywood.

Ramona says filming a whole season would be too much work

The ladies are eager for a seven-day getaway; they all feel this is the superior option to filming an entire season.

“To me, doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes is too daunting for me,” Ramona said. “Now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, that’s like the perfect thing. It’s fabulous.”

Ramona, undoubtedly the most iconic NY Housewife, has had much to say about the show over the past year. Her willingness to sign on for another season of Ultimate Girls Trip is shocking, seeing that she trashed the idea of the legacy series to Carlos King.

“I really don’t know. Number one, I don’t know if I will be [invited],” she replied when asked if she would take part in Bravo’s initial plans to rebrand RHONY. “And number two, I don’t know if I want to do it again.”

The reality star also felt that doing a show with less popular ex-Housewives wasn’t the most brilliant move.

“But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway,” she said. “So now, what are you gonna call it?” Ramona continued. “The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?”

It’ll be some time before we get Season 5 of RHUGT. For now, there’s a ton of Bravo content to consume from RHOA, Vanderpump Rules, and the newest season of RHONY, premiering July 16.

