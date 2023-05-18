Teresa Giudice Clarifies She ‘Never’ Wants To Leave Real Housewives of New Jersey

In other news the sky is blue and roosters crow in the morning. The fate of Teresa Giudice on Real Housewives of New Jersey has been up for debate. But Tre isn’t alone, her sister-in-loathe Melissa Gorga is also being looked at with a side-eye.

Andy Cohen reached a peak with Tre. She irritated him so severely at the Season 13 reunion, he had to apologize for yelling out of frustration. Tre’s mouth might have gotten ahead of her paycheck on this one. Andy shared the details on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Hell no, she won’t go

We know the reunion was a mess but Tre’s antics made things messier. Andy revealed there was a moment when he and Teresa were chatting, and it “seemed to” him she was “done with the show.” He wrote about the incident in his book The Daddy Diaries, and I suppose Teresa got the audio version.

Andy said Tre wanted to talk “about some things that are in the book” when she was on Watch What Happens Live this week. With that, Andy probably began hoping Luis Ruelas had already left the studio.

“And I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in there [the book], but it seemed to me that she was done with the show. I believe that I said that to her. And we had a conversation off-stage.”

Tre told Andy, “You know, I didn’t quit the show at the last reunion.” He maintains he suggested Teresa “step away” from RHONJ for a bit. A week later Andy received a text from Teresa that said, “I’m not leaving the show, and I never want to leave the show.” A la Vicki Gunvalson.

She may not want to leave the show, but production is on hold while everyone recovers from the toxic season and Luis’ odd way of managing his life. Andy and Teresa “hashed that out” after the text but contracts have not yet gone out to the cast. May the odds be ever in your favor, RHONJ.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

