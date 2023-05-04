Rachel Fuda Says Teresa Giudice ‘Intentionally’ Digs at Melissa Gorga With ‘Chosen Family’ Speeches

If you’ve been watching the Real Housewives of New Jersey since the beginning, you know the family drama always takes center stage. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been at odds since the Gorgas first appeared in Season 3. Since then, it’s been nothing but low blows, rumors, and, this season, bombshell revelations.

We’ve all been watching Teresa and Luis Ruelas prepare for their fairytale wedding throughout Season 13. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows between the family of four. Clearly, there’s been tension between Tre and her siblings ever since they found out Mel wasn’t going to be a bridesmaid during her special day. Instead of moving forward with love and light, what did the Gorgas do? You know it — they made it into a moment.

In the summer of 2022, the news broke that Melissa and Joe Gorga would ditch Tre at the alter after a rough season of filming. Then, the mumblings were that rumors involving Melissa making out with some rando guy in the back of a car were the catalyst to their decision. And even though this hasn’t played out entirely on camera yet, we’re starting to see the pieces come together.

Rachel Fuda thinks Teresa is intentionally trying to snub the Gorgas

#RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda says Teresa Giudice's "chosen family" comments feel like intentional digs towards Melissa Gorga. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/I0y0qniVbr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 3, 2023

When sneak peeks of Teresa and Luis’ big day made their way online, everyone saw the clip of Tre giving a shoutout to her chosen family. At the time, we all knew it was a dig at the Gorgas (who could blame her?), but who knew she’d end up saying it several times throughout the season?

During this latest episode, Tre celebrated her bridal shower with her friends, family, and cast mates. During one of her speeches, she thanked EVERYONE except for the Gorgas. She also gave another shoutout to her “chosen family,” which seemed to do it for the others.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Rachel Fuda commented on Tre’s statements, adding she feels like the RHONJ OG is taking intentional digs at her sister. “It feels intentional. Especially on tonight’s episode because we see her make this speech, and literally two minutes before, she’s on the phone with Luis, and he’s leaving them out of a dinner at Avra,” she said. “So, yeah, I’m going to say it’s intentional.”

Rachel’s statements are unsurprising as she tends to blow with the wind in this group. She doesn’t realize it yet, but she’s doing Margaret Joseph’s, Jackie Goldschneider’s, and of course, Melissa’s dirty work. But we’ve watched this girl give us nothing other than a produced reaction to being called a rat (which I’m going to say she was), so expecting her to be real is like expecting the men on Vanderpump Rules to tell the truth. It’ll never happen.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA IS BEING SHADY BY LEAVING THE GORGAS OUT OF HER SPEECHES? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD THANK JOE AND MELISSA?