Teresa Giudice Denies ‘Replacing’ Her Family With Louie Ruelas’ Family

It’s crystal clear now why Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipped his sister’s wedding. Perhaps Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will disagree as to who is to blame, but at this point, the relationships are so toxic that no one is without fault.

Even Louie Ruelas, who seemed so zen at first, is unable to maintain his baseline integrity. Ultimately, Teresa Giudice was heartbroken that her brother didn’t show up to her wedding. It was one vicious rumor too many for Melissa.

The love bubble is maintained. Maybe that’s the bottom line. Teresa and Louie are in good company. Their children support their relationship. And the RHONJ star was welcomed into Louis’ family. So why not gravitate towards those that bring good energy to your life? Teresa ends up in a yes vacuum. Otherwise known as a love bubble.

Leslie Bibb thinks Teresa “needs family”

But the numerous speeches about her chosen family are just clumsy. Teresa could have not spoken from the heart and kept things superficial.

Despite that, the RHONJ star always defends her actions. And Teresa recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to explain her point of view. Teresa was accompanied at the Clubhouse with Leslie Bibb, who supported the decision to adopt Louie’s family as her own.

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen asked the actress if she believed Teresa “has replaced her own family with Louis’?”

“I think maybe she has. I think it’s, like, a necessity. She needs a family,” Leslie responded.

Teresa jumped in to deny “replacing” anyone. Of course, the reference is that Joe and Melissa have been pushed to the side in favor of Louis’ sisters. Despite her protests, it’s clear that’s exactly what has happened. But who could blame Teresa?

“I haven’t replaced them. But, you know, they’re wonderful,” Teresa said of her husband’s family.

The wedding special is coming up on Bravo May 23rd at 8/7c. Voluminous hair and all.

