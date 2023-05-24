Ariana Madix Defends Billie Lee for Walking Her Dog Amid Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Drama

The question lingers – was it Billie Lee? And do we care? There is some speculation going around the Vanderpump Rules cast on who else Tom Sandoval might have cheated with. There are thoughts on who, how many people, it seems to carry on.

Tom did admit to Ariana Madix on Pump Rules that he cheated with one other person, and it was wasn’t as random as he first answered. Do the lies just spill out of his mouth, or did he think she meant a “random encounter,” but then caught her drift? You judge the episode for yourself. Who knows, maybe it is a random person.

According to Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay (+ Peter Madrigal + Lala Kent), it could be Billie Lee. Actually, that is who they are pointing too. Lala’s thoughts are, “I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do.” Per Scheana’s Scheananigans podcast, she is analyzing past episodes. What did you determine, detective? That Tom is a liar.

What’s the scoop now?

Scheana also thinks there was another time. Yes, besides Billie. Yes, besides Miami girl. And yes, besides Raquel. Oh wow, that’s a list starting. Will we ever get the truth? TBD because it took us this long to get the truth about Tom. He describes a mid-life crisis, but those other times were what exactly?

Billie Lee is out with the dog. No, not Tom – Ariana’s dog, Mya and she’s caught up in that media storm now. Some fans were downright appalled, but Ariana was not one of those fans. What did she say about Billie walking her pooch? “billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, … but mya is my dog … ❤️.”

I’m sure Mya thanks you too, Billie. Will Ariana and Billie be friends in the future? Never say never, but she did draw a hard line on mutual friends with Tom. She seems to be sticking to it.

