Scheana Shay and Peter Madrigal Accuse Tom Sandoval of Affair With Billie Lee

Scheana Shay has been in the spotlight since Rachel Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s mutual love for macramé and deceit was discovered. During Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel took it upon herself to date many while using her rando interests as a veil to cover the relationship with Sandoval.

We’ve seen most of the cast rally around Ariana Madix to offer support during these trying times. Tom has no support unless you count his tight sequined pants and Tom Schwartz. But former Pump Rules star Billie Lee has been seen galavanting around with Sandoval. She also claims to be friendly with both Tom and Ariana. In the Pump Rules season finale trailer, it looked like Sandoval admitted to previously cheating on Ariana, so Scheana put on her detective hat and went to work. On a recent episode of Scheananigans, Scheana, and Peter Madrigal now believe Sandoval and Billie have gotten busy.

Billie Lee is not my lover

Scheana grabbed her spoon and stirred during her podcast. “I kinda think something maybe did happen with him [Sandoval] and Billie back in the day. And they just made a pact, you know, to not tell anyone,” Scheana said. That would be the first secret ever kept in the history of VPR.

She added, “Because why would they [tell anyone]? That would f**k up the relationship and friendship and their lives, as it just did with Rachel.” Peter the Starter Pony co-signed and agreed this was “exactly” what went down. “You know what, now that I look back on everything, yeah, I think that definitely happened,” he continued.

Billie has tried sitting on the fence and saying “both” of her friends are in pain, but it appears she’s definitely Team Venmo Band. Perhaps Billie has a particular affinity for the aroma of Nag Champa and coffee served in a tiny cup. Whatever the case, she is further alluding to spending time with Tom by posting a pic of ARIANA’S DOG on her Instagram Stories. Ma’am, leave the dog out of it. She’s also spent the night at Tom and Ariana’s house, but who hasn’t at this point?

Stay tuned my friends, it’s not over yet. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SANDOVAL AND BILLIE LEE HOOKED UP? DO YOU THINK SCHEANA IS BLOWING A FRIENDSHIP OUT OF PROPORTION?