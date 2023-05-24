Did Tom Sandoval Have a Fling with 90 Day Fiance Star Darcey Silva?

UPDATE: Tom Sandoval’s rep has said he “absolutely did not have an affair with Darcey.” Original story follows…

Dating stateside for a change? 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva made a reality TV career out of being in long-distance, international relationships. That girl loves a man with an accent.

It started with Jesse Meester from the Netherlands. They starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days together in 2017. After a tumultuous visit in the Big Apple, Darcey slammed the door on their relationship, quite literally.

Then, British national Tom Brooks stepped in to sweep Darcey off her feet. She wanted a whirlwind romance, but expectations didn’t stack up with reality. It again ended while the couple rendezvoused in New York.

Finally, Darcey dated Georgi Rustev during her spin off reality show Darcey & Stacey with her twin sister Stacey Silva. The Bulgarian masseuse even asked her to marry him. More than once.

And now, it seems, another piece of Darcey’s past as come to light, Courtesy of her elder daughter Aniko Bollok.

The college student got fans riled up with a video post to TikTok that alluded to a romance between her mother, and Tom Sandoval a decade prior. Cue the stunned face that Aniko filmed in reaction.

“Me watching the Vanderpump Rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with Tom Sandoval 10 years ago,” Aniko wrote to caption the clip.

The “Everyone’s Business (But Me)” podcast reposted the video. One follower commented, “I completely believe it. She was really cute in her Jesse era too.” Another post alluded to Sandoval’s cheating ways and suggested he hooked up with Darcey, “while he was with Kristen [Doute].”

The video went viral before Aniko deleted it, but the rumor stuck. And Darcey’s rep had to make a statement on the matter.

Michael London gave an exclusive statement to In Touch on May 23. “Darcey and Tom met about ​10 years ago, but never dated.”

During her reality TV career on 90 Day Fiancé, Darcey lived in Connecticut with her two daughters. But she and Stacey were based in Los Angeles for some time in order to break into the fashion industry. The twins have a clothing brand named House of Eleven. At its peak in 2015, it was being sold at Anthropologie.

Sandoval, meanwhile, has been L.A. based for a while. Fans speculated that he may have met Darcey while working as a model for the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Both reality stars have over a decade of history on reality TV. Sandoval first appeared on the hit series, The Hills. Darcey and Stacey appeared as a twin act in 2010 on their short-lived show, The Twin Life.

Perhaps Darcey is telling the truth and never dated Sandoval. Or she doesn’t want to admit any connection to the current most hated man in America.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to air May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.

