Teresa Giudice Slams Joe Gorga’s ‘Childish’ Instagram Stories During Wedding Rehearsal

Teresa Giudice has been quiet long enough, and now, she’s coming for everybody — even family.

The summer leading up to the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere was a lot. Of course, we were coming off an intense season of Teresa feuding with Margaret Josephs for spreading rumors about her fiancé Luis Ruelas. And then, of course, the reunion took us in a totally different direction when Tre began arguing with her brother, Joe Gorga.

Despite seemingly making amends before the season concluded, they had too much to work through before the new season filming. And regarding their issues, this Jersey family couldn’t make it right before Tre’s special day in the summer of 2022. And everything after that has been pure chaos.

Teresa calls Joe “childish”

While Teresa and her “chosen family” rehearsed for their big day, Joe and Melissa taunted them by mocking it on Instagram. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” one post said, while another featured the Gorga’s dancing with a caption that read, “Way better than a wedding.”

I mean, come on. It’s clear as day what the Gorgas were trying to do here. Not only are they guests on Teresa’s show, but they also live for an RHONJ camera. Any chance they get to make a moment by flipping a cheese platter or slamming their first on a table full of wine, you better believe they’ll do it.

Tre probably would’ve been severely impacted by her brother’s behavior in the past. However, as of late, she’s been zen, zen, zen.

“That’s so childish,” she said on the RHONJ After Show. “Like, I would never do that.”

The Jersey reunion kicks off soon; from the looks of it, we’re in for more than we can imagine. Hopefully, we’ll get to the bottom of everything we’ve been wanting answers to and more.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues on Tuesdays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TRE’S STATEMENTS? DO YOU THINK JOE WAS BEING CHILDISH?