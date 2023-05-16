‘I’m Gonna Bury Them’: Watch the Teresa Gets Married Trailer

The first look just dropped for the new Real Housewives of New Jersey special: Teresa Gets Married. This special, of course, features Teresa Giudice on her big day as she ties the knot with Luis Ruelas. The couple officially got married on August 6, 2022, and since then, viewers have been anxious for the show to catch up with the present.

So much has come out about the couple since the wedding, including claims of criminal activity from Luis’ company, but even still, fans madly want the ceremony. Even though Andy Cohen couldn’t officiate as Teresa had hoped, the wedding was still clearly a smash, and the trailer gives us quite a look into just how smashing the event really was.

An event as big as Teresa’s bouffant

The wedding we've all been waiting for ? Don't miss Teresa Gets Married on May 23rd! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/emWb2LO0NS — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 16, 2023

The trailer features shots of food, flowers, and furnishing, but more importantly, the Housewives. Teresa said to the camera, “I want our wedding to be sexy, hot — something that people wouldn’t forget,” and it looks like she got her wish with several scantily clad dancers performing for the guests. All according to Teresa’s wishes: “With less clothes as possible.”

The trailer also centered around the Housewives’ reactions to Teresa’s hair. Fans already know her hairdo was a little, well, big, and even Teresa noticed, but she seemed all too happy with it.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Teresa-centered event without mentions of Melissa and Joe Gorga. Along with those passing mentions were shots of Teresa in tears and Luis threatening action. He said, “If these f***ing people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to God, I’m going to f***ing bury them so bad.”

Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice, also spoke up about the Gorga family in the trailer, saying, “It’s over for everybody, including me and my sisters.” The trailer ended with Teresa just about to walk down the aisle.

