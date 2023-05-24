Teresa Giudice ‘Didn’t Think About Everybody Else’ When Planning Wedding to Luis Ruelas

If the above headline is shocking, you’re not a regular Real Housewives of New Jersey viewer. True fans already know Teresa Giudice isn’t walking around daily thinking of others on her quest to obtain world peace.

That said, it’s commonly known as “the bride’s day” when planning a wedding. This season fans are watching Tre’s trip down the aisle toward her red-flag new husband Luis Ruelas.

People spoke with Teresa about coordinating her special day and how it feels watching the drama that tagged along on her way to happily ever after.

My day, my way

Teresa is a revered member of the Bravo family. She got a spinoff when she went to jail and now she’s got a spinoff for getting married. We truly do live in some exciting times.

Her wedding to Luis will be featured on Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Gets Married. The couple wed in August 2022 under 85-degree temps and approximately 20 pounds of attached hair. And Tre wanted it to be all about her herself and Luis.

She began, “We did have a lot of entertainment. That’s the thing. This time around, our wedding, everything we did was for us. I didn’t think about everybody else.” So great that Tre stayed in her comfort zone throughout the planning.

Obviously, you won’t see Joe Gorga walking his sister towards a man less trustworthy than Ticketmaster because Joe and Melissa Gorga didn’t attend the ceremony. Since Teresa can’t decide which rumor she wants to stick Melissa with, the Gorgas were “not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

Teresa made arrangements according to her personal preferences. “You need to invite this person, invite that person. Then, unfortunately, sometimes you forget people, which I have no problem with that. If I do forget a person, I don’t mind putting them in. Just don’t make a big deal about it, right? This time, we did what we wanted to do…. nobody’s going to tell you what to do,” Teresa said.

It was fun, fun, fun

And she wants you to know how much fun she had. She had all the fun. More fun than anyone will ever have. “Everyone’s going to see how much fun I had at my wedding. It was the best time that I ever was on TV. I had so much fun and I enjoyed every minute of it. I can’t wait to relive it,” she shared.

Luis also involved himself in the process, because of course he did. “He was so involved with it, with me. My first wedding, I planned the whole thing by myself.” I wonder who suggested all of the hair. My guess is it wasn’t Luis.

“This time, [Luis] wanted to be involved with me. He wanted to pick everything out with me. I love that. When we were taking pictures, we missed a lot of the entertainment. So I can’t wait to see that on TV because we had the burlesque dancers and everybody loved them,” Tre added.

As far as we know Luis wore his own tux for the ceremony and didn’t steal one from Nonno’s closet.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues on Bravo every Tuesday at 8/7c.

