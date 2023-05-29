Kenya Moore Seemingly Calls for Marlo Hampton To Be Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta

Is Marlo Hampton’s time on the show coming to an end? It may be if she doesn’t get her act together.

Marlo has been fighting for a peach since she first appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 4. At the time, she came on as a friend of NeNe Leakes and then slowly transitioned to a friend of Kenya Moore.

Season 14 of RHOA, however, was a different story for Marlo and Kenya. The truce they called the year before wouldn’t last, and the beef between them would reach an all-time high. And this season is no different.

We’ve already seen Marlo display some acts of aggression toward Drew Sidora, and as of late, toward Kenya, too. Consequently, fans are beginning to hold her accountable for her behavior, with some calling for her firing. And in the same way, so are her colleagues.

Kenya calls Marlo the worst Housewife ever

In a series of posts shared on social media, Kenya wasted no time shaming her RHOA co-star for her indefensible behavior. In response to one user’s tweet who called out Marlo for banging on Kenya’s hotel door during a cast trip with her daughter in the room, Moore called her actions “gutter behavior.”

If that wasn’t enough, Kenya co-signed a few fan tweets calling for the fashionistas axing. Kenny retweeted one tweet that read, “I am really tired of Marlo. She needs to go. She will be the downfall of RHOA.” While she agreed with a user who tweeted something similar, adding, “Worst HW ever. Everything is made up to keep her leftover peach. RHOA.”

Right now, there’s no telling what will happen with the cast of RHOA in the future. I enjoy seeing Marlo on the show, and I hope that she gets to stay around. However, she does need to reel it in just a little. Because the way she’s going right now isn’t a good look. We want the drama, and we want the mess. But it has to be authentic. That’s the key.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

