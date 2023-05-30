RHONJ Reunion Preview: Jennifer Aydin Thinks Rachel Fuda ‘Misrepresented’ Conversation With Danielle Cabral About Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will be full of drama, but I selfishly can’t wait to watch Jennifer Aydin in her element. Jennifer Aydin is made for reunions, even if her looks don’t always knock it out of the park. She’ll be there to defend Teresa Giudice about all things involving the Gorgas, and it’s sure to be entertaining. Merriam Webster, where you at?

One thing Jennifer is known for during the RHONJ reunions is butting into conversations that don’t involve her. I’m fully anticipating her to be right in the middle of Tre and Melissa Gorga during this entire debacle, waltzing into the fray with amazing one-liners. It’s also why it’s smart for Bravo to promote the upcoming RHONJ reunion with that classic Jennifer approach.

Bravo took to Twitter to share a sneak peek about the RHONJ reunion. The conversation obviously centers around Margaret Josephs’ alleged arsenal that was the demise of Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral’s friendship. The dead horse has been beyond beaten, so thankfully Jennifer rightfully buts in to breathe some life into this drawn-out feud.

Jennifer Aydin wore her messy boots

Pay attention, puhlease — Part 1 of the #RHONJ Reunion starts TONIGHT ? pic.twitter.com/bhMmi5eCXQ — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 30, 2023

When discussing the arsenal of it all, Andy Cohen echoed my sentiment exactly by pointing out that it wasn’t a big deal. Even Margaret agreed that after seeing the filmed conversation between Rachel and Danielle that it was blown out of proportion. “It was more mild,” Marge said. Period. Now, why do we keep having to discuss this boring drama?

Andy asked if Margaret thought that Rachel had misrepresented the conversation with Danielle when she came running back to Pigtails. Marge, obviously, sided with her new friend Rachel, but this is where Jennifer butted in. “She was instigating. She was fueling the fire,” Jennifer said.

On the contrary, Jennifer’s sly comment ended up further fueling the fire between Danielle and Rachel on stage. The newbies exchange plenty of four-letter words that Bravo is bound to have to bleep. The most quotable moment comes when Rachel calls Danielle insecure. “My balls drag out the door, I’m not insecure,” Danielle screamed. Buckle up, Jersey fans, this reunion is going to be a long ride.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

