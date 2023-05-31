Lala Kent Says Vanderpump Rules Cast Turned Into ‘Vicious Dogs’ When Raquel Leviss Arrived at Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is like the highlight of every Bravo fan’s week this month. Seriously, since the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss was revealed, all of us want answers. We’ll see Raquel come face-to-face with Ariana Madix and attempt to explain how she could backstab her friend so ruthlessly. Well, after Scheana Shay exits the stage since she and Raquel can’t be within 100 feet of each other.

Raquel didn’t make her way onto the stage during Part 1 of the Pump Rules reunion, and the anticipation is mounting. We know the side of the stage on the right side of history, helmed by Ariana in a revenge dress, will go after her with no remorse. Now, Lala Kent, who is always one to bark in the face of a Bambi-eyed b-word, is teasing fans on what to expect once Raquel shows up.

Trial by Vanderpump Rules cast

Lala released an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast all about the ongoing reunion. Obviously, she gave fans a glimpse at what’s coming once Raquel scampers her way onto the stage for her judgment day. “We were on 100 — just wait until Raquel steps into the building,” Lala said. “We are like vicious dogs.” OK, so I’m expecting the wrath of Tequila Katie Maloney and a whole lot more booing from James Kennedy. I need it all now.

While the VPR cast took Raquel to task for her actions, Lala said the failed pageant queen wasn’t that remorseful. Apparently, she barely even cried, but Lala didn’t want to spoil too much before we get to see the episode. “I give her credit for even stepping into the building,” Lala added. “I don’t know that I would the ovaries to do that.” True that — that’s another level of delusion to be able to handle walking into that room, let alone on national TV.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE RAQUEL AT THE VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION? WHAT DO YOU EXPECT OUT OF THE NEXT FEW EPISODES?