Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Addresses Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumors

Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules is speaking to the rumors. She recently went on a down-under radio talk show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show with her husband, Brock Davies, and much was said about Raquel Leviss. Interesting, since Scheana said, “I…don’t know her at all anymore.”

We all know the backstory by now. It’s still unfolding on the VPR reunion with next week showing Andy Cohen giving Scheana legal papers, and Scheana in tears. We still don’t know exactly what’s what because Scheana gave us her nail explanation of her not being a fighter. That’s right Scheana – be a lover! But Tom Sandoval claimed to have been on the phone and heard Scheana say she punched Raquel. Aye, yai, yai.

What was the talk in Australia?

First off, Scheana responded to the pregnancy rumors we thought were put to rest. Executive Producer, Alex Baskin basically stomped those out after somebody we never heard of said Raquel was pregnant and hiding out in Arizona. Even if she was (which she’s not), let’s not make having a baby bad. Scheana said, “That’s the rumor going around. I personally don’t think so. But I don’t know.” She continued, “I think there’s something that all of us don’t know still, and it’ll come out in the third part of the reunion, I’ve heard. I have not seen that far yet. No one knows … I have no idea.” You were there Scheana!

However, Brock added, “Alex Baskin, the head of production on Pump Rules, said no one on the show should agree to a deal for season 11 until they view all three episodes of the reunion.” So, there is definitely something unknown, but where will it unfold? Will it be in Raquel’s solo interview? Or Sandoval’s? The possibilities are running wild.

Watch Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules Reunion – Part 2 on Wednesday, May 31 at 9/8c. For more, watch VPR Season 3 and see what you think about the similarities with today.

