Jax Taylor ‘Scared’ of Randall Emmett, Claims He Still Owes Him $75,000

As if there weren’t enough reasons to slam Randall Emmett already, here we are. And look, Jax Taylor is by no means a saint either, but at least he’s certainly done a great deal to clean up his act since his time on Vanderpump Rules. If we’re comparing Randall and Jax in a battle of scum, well, the winner should be obvious.

Despite having their ups and downs, Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, seem to be doing well overall. They recently welcomed their first child into the world, a beautiful boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi.

Randall, on the other hand, is anything but a family man, as his ex-fiancée, Lala Kent, could probably tell you for hours on end. Randall has been doing damage control ever since Hulu put out a trailer for a documentary accusing Randall of racism, drug use, and several other offenses.

Is Randall Emmett a loose cannon?

Jax and Brittany recently went on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, to discuss all things VPR, including Randall amid the documentary’s release. “He’s a terrible, terrible human being. Terrible,” said Jax. Discussing Randall led to the elephant in the room, the $75k Randall still owes Jax.

Brittany first commented on the situation, saying, “We were terrified of him because he owed us so much money. Well, Jax. I wasn’t really involved in all that, but we were terrified he was just not going to pay our money. He’s just so crazy. You never know what he’s gonna do, or what he’s gonna say.” Jax agreed, saying Randall made him “scared” and “petrified.”

Jax went on: “He owes me 75 thousand dollars still. He’s owed me $100k. I did a loan with him, not an investment, a loan. There’s a huge difference between an investment and a loan. This was a bridge loan. Basically, I’m giving him money to help with this film, and in return, I get like, 125 thousand back. I did it three films before that, got my money back. This happened right before COVID. The movie never happened. All right, I’ll take my money back.”

And as stated, the money has apparently still not been paid. Jax confronted Randall directly, but the producer allegedly danced around the issue and still has yet to pay his dues.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concludes with Part 3 of the reunion on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

