Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann ‘Totally Hate Each Other’ Amid Nasty Divorce

Things are not improving in Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce situation. Living together cohesively doesn’t seem to be an option and the victims in this scenario are not Kim’s wigs, it’s the children.

The former lovebirds told their story on Don’t Be Tardy and their show was canceled after eight seasons in 2021. Fans began to wonder how Kim and Kroy would manage their luxurious lifestyle and four small kids with no active employment.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t go well. Now they’re divorcing and it’s turned into a nasty situation. Neither party are able to leave the home due to finances and their relationship has completely broken down. And it’s all happening while their kids are in-residence. Radar has the scoop.

The big chill

It might be warm in June but it’s frigid in the shared home of Kim and Kroy. Evidently, insiders revealed living in the same place isn’t a healthy scene. Kim should really look around for some old Big Poppa bling to sell and at least get Kroy a room at the Best Western.

As the couple fights over custody and child support, they’re also fighting a lot at home despite reports they’re trying to “avoid each other.” A source shared, “Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight.”

Cops have been called several times to mediate disputes and Kroy has previously explained to authorities he can’t leave due to their debt. Additionally, he requested the court to order Kim to leave the property and feels she shouldn’t be allowed to return.

Kroy demanded primary custody of the kids and believes Kim caused their financial downfall by gambling their money away. Also, Kroy could have gotten a job, but Kim probably forbade him as it would have interfered with his chauffeuring duties.

Right now they are still in the home and the cops are on standby. Stay tuned.

TELL US – WILL KIM BE FORCED OUT OF THE HOUSE? WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD LEAVE? WHO SHOULD KEEP THE KIDS?