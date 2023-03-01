Former Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Husband Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder announced that she wanted to get pregnant in 2023. I guess she wasn’t kidding around. Page Six reported that Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, are expecting baby number 2!

The mom-to-be showed off her growing bump on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.” The couple’s daughter, Hartford Clark, snuggled up to her mom’s growing belly in the photo.

Beau commented on their daughter’s serious facial expression. He wrote, “Hartford in deep deep thought about her new bestie.” The excited dad posted a cute photo on Instagram of himself and Stassi showing Hartford some ultrasound images. He wrote, “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump.”

After the coronavirus pandemic ruined their original wedding plans, Stassi and Beau tied the knot in a chill backyard wedding in September 2020. Stassi posted a video clip to Instagram. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. -Married sept 2020 -Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021,” she wrote.

The couple welcomed their daughter on January 7, 2021. Finally, Beau and Stassi had their romantic wedding in Italy. On May 12, 2022, the duo got married again in Rome.

Their nuptials were a bit controversial. Stassi slashed her guest list and uninvited several guests. The reason? The nuptials were originally going to be featured on Pump Rules.

“Bravo didn’t pay for this s–t. [We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive,” Stassi explained. “Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s–t ton of people.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attended, but they were the only VPR cast members present. Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were invited but canceled at the last minute. Stassi returned the money that the couple sent to cover the cost of their meal at the wedding. Brittany and Jax were also uninvited from their friendship with Stassi. Don’t cross the Ice Queen.

Stassi credited Hartford with “saving” her after she was axed from Pump Rules. Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all fired due to racist behavior.

“If I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have just like … gone to alcoholism, Xanax,” she told The Good, the Bad, the Baby podcast listeners. “I would have lashed out, dark passenger-ed.”

She continued, “When I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness.”

Congratulations to Stassi and Beau as they prepare to welcome a new baby to their family.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT STASSI ACHIEVED HER GOAL OF BEING PREGNANT THIS YEAR? SHOULD SHE FORGIVE BRITTANY AND JAX?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]