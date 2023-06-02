Kristen Doute Felt ‘Manipulated’ by Vanderpump Rules Producers and Lisa Vanderpump

Although Kristen Doute made her big return to Vanderpump Rules following Tom Sandoval’s messy affair, the reality star said she has no plans to return in a full-time capacity.

In a new interview on the Good Guys podcast, Kristen spilled some tea about what happened with Miami Girl and Tom during Season 3 of the hit Bravo show. At the time, viewers saw Kristen setting Tom up to be confronted by Miami Girl for sleeping with her behind his girlfriend’s back. However, Doute has claimed that’s not how it went down. In fact, she revealed the producers “manipulated” her to create a story.

“Why I was so angry at that time was because I had a call time to be at SUR for this Miami girl to come in. I was not on the clock. I was there as a patron,” she revealed. “Everyone knew, like meaning production and Lisa [Vanderpump]. [They] knew that this girl was coming in to confront Tom Sandoval, and it was going to get real messy.”

Kristen says she would never return to Vanderpump Rules

Kristen, a Pump Rules OG, was fired from the show alongside Stassi Schroeder. It came after their alleged racist behavior toward their Black co-star, Faith Stowers. Bravo released a statement shortly after confirming the news. It said, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder [and] Kristen Doute … will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Now that the former Bravo star has spent time away from the VPR cameras, she’s stated she has no interest in returning to the drama.

“I could not go back to a show that would treat me like a little kid that needed to ask for a hall pass to go the bathroom, or try to like, manipulate my life or manipulate my conversations, as we can see in the season that I got fired from SUR,” she said.

Even though she won’t be appearing on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Kristen fans can catch her on a new series called The GOAT. She’ll compete in a series of competitions with other reality stars like Jill Zarin and Reza Farahan to see who’s the greatest reality star of all time.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concludes with the final part of the reunion on Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT KRISTEN SAYING SHE WAS MANIPULATED? DO YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON VPR?