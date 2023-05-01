Reza Farahan, Kristen Doute, and Jill Zarin Will Star in New Amazon Freevee Reality Show The GOAT

If you’ve missed seeing Bravo reality stars like Reza Farahan, Kristen Doute, and Real Housewives of New York City original Jill Zarin on your TV screens—you’re in luck! These celebs, along with many others, are starring in a new Amazon Freevee reality show called The GOAT. Production started on the series last month.

Reza, Jill, Kristen, and other reality stars join a new competition show

Amazon Freevee, which has given reality TV viewers priceless hits, including Jury Duty, was given the green light from Amazon to produce their latest show The GOAT. According to the press release, this show’s primary focus is to put some of reality TV’s fan favorites through challenging competitions. They will test their mental and physical strength and social gameplay.

Only one of the reality stars will be crowned the Greatest Of All Time and take home a cash prize. Based on the show’s list of contestants, these stars will have no trouble getting their hands dirty when making game moves.

Contenders such as Teck Holmes and Da’Vonne Rogers have competed on similar shows like The Challenge and Big Brother respectively. The game’s mental, physical, and social aspects should come pretty easy for these players. Other contenders include Wendell Holland from Survivor, Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Love Is Blind, Joey Sasso from Netflix’s The Circle and Perfect Match, and many others.

Of course, with any reality show, fans want to see chaos. Thankfully for us, I’m sure Bravo vets (Reza and Kristen) will turn up the heat. Anyone who streamed Peacock’s The Traitor’s first season would know that Reza understood the assignment. And long-time Pump Rules fans know Kristen is unafraid of conflict. With both of them, including some other wildly entertaining cast members, I’m confident this show will be everything and more.

