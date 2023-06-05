Andy Cohen Reveals Angry Texts Vicki Gunvalson Sent Him Over Vaccines

Andy Cohen is taking a trip down memory lane and this trip doesn’t require any chemical enhancements. While medical professionals tried to battle a pandemic in 2021, regular citizens would battle each other over how to navigate the impact of a global outbreak.

After the vaccines were released most took their meds with no complaints and continued their lives. Others felt they didn’t want the government “forcing” them to get a shot. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t very pro-vaccine during the early stages and went off on Andy when she found out he talked about her stance. He recalled an “intense” convo with Vicki on an episode of the podcast Las Culturistas.

No vax for Vix?

Fortunately for Andy, this communication took place when he was Level 5 blazed at a Dead & Company show. Vicki was coming off a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. The streets told her Andy had thoughts on her views and she went full family van on him.

Andy said, “[I’m] super high walking through the parking lot before a Dead & Company show where John Mayer has just asked me if I wanted to introduce the band at Citi Field.” Not me sitting here remembering when all of the Grateful Dead band members were still gratefully alive.

He continued, “I’m super high, and I was really — and I started to get nervous, and my heart is beating. Vicki starts texting me, this is a Friday night in New York City in the summer, she starts texting me going nuts. She said, ‘I heard that you were talking about my stance on vaccines on the show, and how dare you.’”

Andy was both dazed and confused

Thankfully, Andy gathered himself enough to respond. “I was like, ‘Vicki, I was talking about something that is in Ultimate Girls Trip. It’s on TV. I wasn’t putting you on blast.’ Whatever. And we were getting into it.” He then advised Vicki she was putting a crimp in his tie-dye because he was shuffling around at a Dead show and they would “deal with it on Monday.”

The ghost of Jerry Garcia must have briefly taken over Vicki’s body because her tone immediately changed. “She goes, ‘Oh, I love the Grateful Dead! Talk to you later, have fun honey!’” In any event, Andy didn’t exactly call Vicki out because she made her point quite clear during RHUGT. Vick also told Dorinda Medley she was exempt from receiving the COVID vaccine due to a “medical issue.”

Despite Vicki’s previous views, in 2022 she changed her mind. She told Page Six, “It’s different where I stand now, but at that time, which was…quite a while ago, it’s a different stance than where I am now.”

But she still probably believes Brooks Ayers was treated at City of Hope and she still wants your casseroles.

