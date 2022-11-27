Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Get Married Again In American Ceremony

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Porsha Williams certainly faced some skepticism about her romance with Simon Guobadia. Simon was the very recent ex of Falynn Pina (previously Falynn Guobadia) when the duo started dating.

In May of 2021, Simon shared the news via Instagram that he had popped the question to Porsha after dating for one month. His divorce from Falynn wasn’t finalized at the time. Simon gave Porsha a sparkler that cost somewhere between “$500,000 to $1.25 million.” Porsha’s friend and RHOA co-star Shamea Morton brought the couple together.

On November 25, 2022, Porsha and Simon made it official and got married during a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony. There were 250 guests in attendance at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Simon is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria.

Porsha wore a customary gown for an Edo bride. The gorgeous red dress was designed by Lakimmy. And yes, it is the same dress that Porsha accidentally previewed to over 2,000 viewers during an Instagram Live. Oof.

According to People, Porsha and Simon tied the knot again in an American wedding on November 26, 2022. The celebration was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events.

The festivities began at a Methodist church. Porsha walked down the aisle accompanied by her brother, Hosea Williams III, in front of 350 guests. Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang the song “For Every Mountain,” along with a 40-piece orchestra and gospel choir.

The bride wore a white lace ballgown by Frida. “I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife,” Porsha told People before the wedding.

“I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us,” she added.

Porsha and Simon decided to wait until the church altar to exchange their wedding rings. Porsha’s bridal party included her sister, Lauren Williams, who served as her maid of honor, and Shamea, who served as her matron of honor.

Porsha’s daughter with baby daddy Dennis McKinley, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and Simon’s children all had important roles in the ceremony. Simon has five children from previous marriages: Quentin, Christian, Benjamin, Nicole, and Ximena.

“Pilar is going to be a flower girl, and her dress is so cute, I could’ve copied it for a wedding gown. Then my niece, Baleigh, my sister’s daughter, is going to be another flower girl,” Porsha stated.

“Our daughter, Ximena, is going be a junior bridesmaid. Our sons, Christian and Benjamin, are going to walk my grandmother down the aisle.” She continued, “Simon’s oldest son, Quentin, is going to walk him down the aisle.”

The reception was held at the St. Regis Atlanta. Porsha changed into an Albina Dyla gown. A surprise performance by the R&B group Dru Hill was sentimental for the bride. “I really wanted to hear the song “Beauty Is Her Name.” I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it,” Porsha explained. “And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.'” That is so sweet.

Porsha knows that her celebration was over-the-top. “If extra was a bride, it’d be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra,” the RHOA alum said. Porsha commented that her wedding cake was “so tall” that she’d need a “sword” to slice it. Wow!

Porsha had two more outfit changes in store. She changed for the bouquet toss and then for the after-party. Porsha also changed her wigs, by her brand Go Naked, to suit each new look. “I thought, ‘Why not? It’s my last wedding forever,'” she remarked.

The bride and groom asked for guests to unplug, just as they requested during the previous night’s celebration. “This guest list, everyone there was handpicked by the both of us,” Porsha explained. “These are people that we care about, these are people that we love, people who have supported us, and we really want them there to feel their energy and for us to celebrate our love together.”

RHOA stars Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Monyetta Shaw were all present. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s star Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s cast member Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams, rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris, and comedian Rickey Smiley also attended the nuptials.

Congrats (again) to Porsha and Simon!

TELL US- DOES PORSHA'S WEDDING SOUND OVER-THE-TOP? WILL SIMON AND PORSHA'S LOVE LAST?

[Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]