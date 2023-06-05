Joe Giudice Believes Joe and Melissa Gorga Reported Him to the FBI

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been full of drama since its premiere in 2009. The first two seasons gave viewers something to talk about. But Season 3 ushered in Melissa and Joe Gorga — essentially changing the show’s trajectory for the foreseeable future.

The Gorga’s incessant arguing with Teresa and Joe Giudice was unlike any other feud on Bravo. Their family dynamic was tried yearly from stripper gate to now cheating gate. But the most trying time for the family must’ve been when the Giudices were sentenced to a combined 56 months in federal prison for fraud.

Since surviving behind bars, Teresa and Joe have moved on with their new lives. But recent allegations about who tipped the feds off about how Tre and Joe got their money has stopped them dead in their tracks.

Joe Giudice knows the Gorgas reported him to the government

On David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, Joe Giudice backed his ex-wife’s claims that the Gorgas are to blame for their prison sentences. “When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorneys,” Joe said. “Which went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved.”

Juicy Joe revealed he’s friends with an “ex-FBI guy” who told him “for a fact” Melissa and Joe played a role. The former special agent told Giudice his brother and sister-in-law were “helping … behind the scenes” with the authorities.

Joe claimed they had a direct hand in their going way by relaying information to the government. “They went to the feds to feed them all this information,” he said. “Yeah, I might’ve cheated on some things, my tax returns, you know, who didn’t?”

Well, Joe, most people, actually. There’s a massive difference. We’re not talking about a minute tax write-off but about 15 counts of phony fraud. Either way, if Melissa and Joe did alert the feds received, Tre and Joe have a right to be angry.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continues Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JOE’S STATEMENTS? DO YOU THINK MELISSA AND JOE WERE BEHIND THE FBI CALL?