Joe Giudice Blames Real Housewives of New Jersey For His Conviction and Deportation

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey’s husband Joe Giudice believes he wouldn’t have been sent to prison if it weren’t for his time on reality TV.

In a new interview with Behind The Velvet Rope, Joe said he and his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, would’ve never been slapped with lengthy prison sentences if it weren’t for the fame. The couple was sentenced in October 2014 after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud. Following Joe’s 41 months behind bars, a judge ordered his deportation to his native country of Italy.

According to Joe, he had no interest in filming a reality show about his life. After spending time in the dungeon and being “dumped” out of the United States, it doesn’t seem the notoriety was worth it.

“I probably wouldn’t have ended up here in the Bahamas if I never was on the show. That’s for sure,” he said. “Nobody would have known about me because I had everything I had way before I got on that show.”

Joe Giudice said Bravo exposed him to the feds

The Real Housewives are known to cash a hefty check from Bravo. However, Joe is adamant that his family had their wealth before reality tv.

“… it’s not like RHONJ made my money, you know, bought my house in Montville where we filmed and did everything like that,” he continued. “I had all that way before that. But, you know, they kind of exposed me, and I guess the Feds took interest in what was going on.”

It’s been some time since the Jersey OGs were released from prison. Since then, Joe has started a new life in the Bahamas, and Teresa has married the love of her life. Nevertheless, some viewers have always agreed that the Giduices never took accountability for what happened to them. And his stance here is no different.

“… you know, I, you know, didn’t have citizenship, which was my main mistake, you know what I mean, but the rest was just, you know, it wasn’t really, you know, a big thing, you know what I mean? They made it to be what it was,” he said. “But, I mean, at the end of the day, it wasn’t a big thing.”

As the RHONJ Season 13 reunion continues, viewers will see Teresa confront Melissa and Joe Gorga over rumors that they were involved in sending Tre and Joe to prison. Of course, the Gorgas vehemently deny that; however, recent reports suggest their indictment was an inside job, with many watchers and Teresa pointing fingers at them.

